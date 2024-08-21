Panda Express teams up with Hot Ones to release limited edition Blazing Bourbon Chicken

Panda Express is teaming up with a popular sauce brand and YouTube series, Hot Ones, to bring out a limited-edition Blazing Bourbon Chicken.

Panda Express has been turning up the heat this year. Back in June, they revealed a spicy version of one of their most popular dishes, Orange Chicken.

Made with an added six scoops of crushed chilis as well as a ladle full of dried chilis, it kicked the classic up a notch. Now, the brand is rolling out its fiercest dish yet, which makes its debut on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The new menu item features a combination of crispy boneless chicken pieces, fresh vegetables, as well as the Hot Ones’ Last Dab Apollo sauce.

Hot Ones Hot Ones presenter Sean Evans regularly hosts celebrity guests.

For those who don’t already know, Hot Ones is an American talk show hosted by Sean Evans, who regularly hosts celebrity guests on the show who are encouraged to try increasingly spicier sauces while they’re being interviewed. Their first official branded hot sauce, The Last Dab, was released in 2017.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can expect this plateful from Panda Express to be a fan favorite too, as the whole reason why it’s gracing menus across the country is that it proved to be so successful in a test run back in 2023.

Back then, it was only available in a total of 50 locations during its stint in late 2023 to early 2024, including New York, Arizona, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and Washington D.C. Now, similar to its debut, it will only be up for grabs for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

Panda Express has been garnering attention for a while. Back in November, a customer revealed a wild trick where she was able to secure two whole meals for under ten dollars, but not everyone was convinced by it.