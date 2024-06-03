Panda Express reveal limited-edition ‘spicy’ version of fan-favorite chicken but it won’t last long

Panda Express has brought out a new version of one of their most beloved chicken-based menu items – but you won’t have all that long to get your hands on it.

Orange Chicken has been voted the most popular item at Panda Express, ranking number one on a poll voted by customers of the restaurant chain.

Inspired by flavors of the Hunan Province in China, Chef Andy Kho first developed it in 1987, and it’s since been a permanent fixture on menus.

The Orange Chicken “takes a hybrid approach of bridging cultures, ingredients, and flavors while respecting its roots,” Jimmy Wang, Panda Express’ Head Chef of Culinary Innovation, said to NBC News.

Now, customers have something new to look forward to, as the chain is putting a new ‘spicy,’ twist on their favorite dish.

Officially called Hot Orange Chicken, Panda Express’ Senior Culinary Innovation Manager, Chef Adrian Lok took to Instagram to reveal how he prepares this newest addition.

It’s made in the same manner you would expect the classic Original Orange Chicken to be done but with an added six scoops of crushed chilis as well as a ladle full of dried chilis, which are the same chilis used in Panda’s Kung Pao Chicken.

“It’s sweet, it’s tangy, the spice level has been kicked up a notch… you have to come and try this,” he instructed. The video ends with Chef Lok taking a moment to cough, claiming that it’s super spicy.

People were quick to comment on the video, already proclaiming their love for the spicy twist on this fan classic.

“Please keep it forever. I went the second that I saw the Instagram ad. It was so good.”

“Tried it today and it was fuego,” another wrote, followed by a series of fire emojis.

Panda Express isn’t the only chain that’s brought out a different version of a fan classic. Wendy’s also announced that it’s finally bringing out its all-new Saucy Nuggets.