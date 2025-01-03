Oreo is putting Oreos inside of Oreos and cookie fans are divided

Oreo has released a new flavor that infuses its cookies into the creme, making them Oreo flavored Oreos. Fans don’t know how to feel about the not-so-new flavor.

Fans of the creme-filled cookie brand are no strangers to the different flavors and collabs Oreo has done over the years.

Back in 2024, they partnered with Sour Patch Kids to create a “sweet yet sour” cookie and even collaborated with Coke to release an Oreo-flavored soda as well as Coke-flavored Oreos.

The brand’s latest flavor, Oreo Loaded, features bits of its iconic cookie crumbled up and shoved into the creme, and fans don’t know how to feel about the “Oreoception”.

Oreo-flavored Oreos have left fans of the cookie divided

Popular food Instagrammer Snackolater posted his review on January 1, where he showed off the Oreo-infused creme and shared his thoughts.

“You got Oreo’s instead of Oreo’s, its Oreoception. What’s not to like? They’re getting wild to start 2025,” he said.

“It’s delicious. These aren’t going to change the world, but, when you add Oreos into the creme to make Oreos more Oreos, it’s a win.”

Fans flocked to the comments of his post to share their thoughts, with many confused about the Oreo-infused Oreos.

“Oreo with more Oreo, I wonder what that tastes like?” One user jokingly asked.

Another said: “Sooo Oreo flavored Oreos? Somebody was most definitely high when they made this lol.”

“Oreoception!” commented a third.

“They need to come up with better ideas IMO,” a fourth shared.

Others mentioned that the company has done this before. “The Most Oreo” Oreo was released back in 2023, and featured cookie bits in its creme as well. They’ve also released a Cookies & Creme variant Oreo, which was much of the same thing.

Regardless, it seems most people are excited to find them in their local store to try out.