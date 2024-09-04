Oreo Coca-Cola review: Is this the collab we never knew we needed?

Oreo and Coca-Cola have launched what is probably the most unexpected collaboration of the year, with their all-new Oreo-flavored Coke Zero and Coca-Cola-flavored cookies.

We got our hands on the new soda to see if this collab was a match made in heaven or a bizarre pairing that no one asked for.

Okay, so when this new drink arrived in the mail, I was incredibly excited. As a big fan of an ice-cold Coke Zero or Diet Coke at the end of a long day, I was all too enthralled to test out this new flavor.

Admittedly, I am a bit of a “cola purist”, so am not too open to the idea of mixing flavors in with Coca-Cola, (unless we’re talking Cherry Coke), so all in all, my expectations for this drink weren’t exceedingly high.

Maddy Kinkead The black and white tin with a hint of red is a nice touch.

I love Oreos, and I love the unique flavor of Coca-Cola, but when the two were paired, I thought that this could make for a drink that is too dessert-heavy and takes away from the refreshing taste of Coke that we all know and love.

After chilling the sleek, black tin in the refrigerator (because everyone knows a Coke can only be drunk if it’s crisp and cold), I cracked open this bad boy and was surprised at the aroma, or rather, lack of one.

I had expected an overwhelming vanilla scent to hit the nose, but at first sniff, it smelled just like a regular Coke.

When taking my first sip, I was pleasantly surprised to find that my fears for this drink were unfounded. The taste is undeniably that of an Oreo, but Coca-Cola has managed to make the flavor subtle enough that the drink is still light, refreshing, and not at all sickly.

The only way I could describe the flavor is like a Vanilla Coke that is much deeper and earthier, and although there is a hint of chocolate there, it is not in the way you would think.

The drink itself also has a surprisingly boozy taste and is reminiscent of rum and Coca-Cola from your favorite local bar.

In fact, I feel that this new drink would be an excellent mixer if you’re someone who has a sweet tooth and is fond of cocktails like espresso martinis.

If we were to compare it to other drinks, it’s like vanilla Coke had a more complex twin that was root beer without the strange mouthwash taste that puts some people off.

Coca-Cola If there was a Venn diagram of flavor, it would look like this.

All in all, I think that Coca-Cola has pulled off a kind of impossible task; they have invented a ‘dessert’ drink that isn’t overwhelming and still allows for the main purpose of the drink to be refreshment, rather than a weird gimmick that you would only purchase once.

As a big Coca-Cola fan, I could genuinely see myself reaching for one of these in the store, whether that be for my afternoon sweet treat, or as an unusual mixer for a post-dinner cocktail.

The new soda and cookies are now available in stores across the US, and 7-Eleven has even got a Slurpee of the new flavor if you want to try out the limited-edition release for yourself.

