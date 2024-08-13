Oreo and Coca-Cola team up for ultimate cookie and soda collab

Orea and Coca-Cola are launching the ultimate besties duo; An Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola Zero soda, and a Coca-Cola-flavored Oreo sandwich cookie.

Get ready for these snacks to become your favorite combo, but be warned, they’ll only be available for a limited time, so don’t get too attached.

Two major brands such as these collaborating is big news for any snack addict, so here’s everything we know so far.

The limited edition Oreo Coca-Cola sandwich cookie boasts a distinctive red and black color-blocked design featuring two unique basecakes, one classic chocolate (that contains Coca-Cola syrup) and one red-colored golden Oreo embossed with Coca-Cola design, all stuffed with a smooth white-colored creme.

Oreo These Oreos have cola-flavored popping candy.

The basecakes are paired with the Coca-Cola taste fans know and love, and have popping candies baked in that bring a “fizz” sensation to every bite.

The limited edition Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar features a captivating design with sleek packaging, adorned with the signature Oreo cookie embossment and stacked Coca-Cola bottles.

Coca-Cola An Oreo-flavored Coke Zero?

With each sip, fans can savor the smooth fusion of a refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by OREO cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from this groundbreaking collaboration.

Celebrating besties everywhere

Marking this momentous occasion is the Bestie Mode Digital Experience in collaboration with Spotify. ‘Bestie Mode’ is an exclusive platform and musical experience designed by Spotify for you and your bestie to merge music tastes and enjoy together.

The brands will also give besties even more to experience together, launching a “Bestie Mode” merchandise line in the United States with fashion retailer, Forever21. The collection features an apparel top, jacket, socks, tote bags, cosmetics bags, drinkware, and notebooks, and will be available in mid-September online and at select stores.

The awesome treats will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting September 9th for a limited time. But, if you’re looking to get your hands on them ASAP, both products will be available for pre-order in early September at Walmart.

Oreo is also offering an exclusive pre-sale of the cookies, you can get them early starting September 2nd.

Back in 2018, Oreo launched cherry cola cookies that received mixed reviews from fans, but this collab is definitely something to get excited about as we see two insanely popular snacks embracing bestie vibes.

If you can’t wait until then to taste a crazy collab; Cinnabon has just launched new buns that contain Warheads.