Olympic Committee’s Prime Hydration lawsuit ends as Logan Paul’s company settles

The US Olympic and Paralympic committee’s trademark lawsuit against Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has been dismissed after just six months.

Prime Hydration signed a contract with Kevin Durant back in July 2024 and alongside the partnership, released a limited-edition bottle of the popular sports drink.

On the back side of the bottle, Prime included various nods to Durant’s Olympic achievements as well as the phrases “Team US Kevin Durant Drink” and “Kevin Durant Olympic Prime Drink.”

This prompted a trademark lawsuit from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee two weeks later, citing “Olympic-related terminology and trademarks on product packaging, Internet advertising, and in promotions featuring a Prime Hydration flavor and athlete Kevin Durant.”

Now, just six months later, the lawsuit between Prime and the USOPC has been dismissed by the court.

Prime Hydration Olympic trademark lawsuit settled out of court

Back in December, USOPC’s attorneys filed paperwork requesting the then-ongoing motion to dismiss be suspended as the two brands were in the process of agreeing on a “confidential settlement agreement.”

They asked the court to suspend for 45 days, which came to a head on Thursday, January 15, as the case was officially dismissed by the court.

“ORDERED that the above-captioned matter is dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs,” said the filing.

This isn’t the first Prime Hydration lawsuit to be dismissed over the last few months, but it’s certainly the quickest it has happened.

Logan Paul revealed back in October that the PFAS lawsuit filed back in 2023 was finally dismissed, calling it “frivolous” and “based on nothing” in the process.

At the same time, Paul shared that a class action lawsuit claiming the company was lying about Prime Energy’s caffeine content was also dropped.