New Pumpkin Spice Stanley Cup collection is causing mayhem on TikTok

Iconic cup brand Stanley is gearing up for the fall season by releasing a Pumpkin Spice-themed collection, and the TikTok community is making it another viral trend.

If you’re looking for a brand new cup to keep your Pumpkin Spiced Lattes from Starbucks hot all season, then you’re in luck, as Stanley has introduced a series of new cups that are perfect for carrying your falltime beverages.

They’re very much in keeping with the season’s style, boasting a burnt orange color that promises super cozy vibes.

Article continues after ad

Stanley The new cups are modelled after your favorite cozy beverage

The new cups come in three classic Stanley drinkware variations, including:

The Pumpkin Spice Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumbler (40oz): This features double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep your drinks cool for up to 11 hours. It also comes with a reusable straw that you can take with you on the go, and it’s specially designed to fit neatly in your car’s cup holder.

This features double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep your drinks cool for up to 11 hours. It also comes with a reusable straw that you can take with you on the go, and it’s specially designed to fit neatly in your car’s cup holder. The Pumpkin Spice Stay Hot Camp Mug (24oz): If you’re looking to keep your beverages warm, then this is the cup for you. It’s crafted with vacuum-insulated stainless steel that can keep your drinks hot for up to two hours, and is the perfect size for carrying smaller drinks.

If you’re looking to keep your beverages warm, then this is the cup for you. It’s crafted with vacuum-insulated stainless steel that can keep your drinks hot for up to two hours, and is the perfect size for carrying smaller drinks. The Pumpkin Spice Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumbler (30oz): Like its 40oz counterpart, this tumbler is double-wall vacuum insulated so that your drinks stay cool for up to 11 hours. It’s also accompanied by a reusable straw, as well as a silicone cover to seal the cup shut when you’re not using it.

TikTok obsessing over Stanley’s Pumpkin Spice collection

The new cup is already trending on social media, with many TikTokers uploading videos of themselves unboxing the new cups. The most popular is the 40oz tumbler, which user Sarah Elizabeth Ray unpacked in one such viral video.

“These are gonna sell out so fast,” she said while she removed the packaging.

Article continues after ad

“You can see the gold and the orange on it, and it’s so cute,” she said, holding the cup up to the camera.

Article continues after ad

Commenters were on board with the new cup, writing: “I love it. I’m shocked that it’s limited edition and hasn’t sold out yet.”

“OMG! I just bought my first Stanley cup” another exclaimed, clearly excited about the new product.

“Purchased immediately,” one stated, while another said that this “was the only Stanley cup,” that they wanted.

In another viral video, a woman showed off her new cup while the classic song ‘Autumn leaves’ by Nat King Cole played in the background.

Article continues after ad

“Ordering mine today. I love everything pumpkin,” one commented, while several others said that they were still waiting on theirs.

If previous special edition Stanley cups are anything to go by, like their Valentine’s range, then the fall time range won’t stick around for too long.

Article continues after ad

The new Stanley Pumpkin Spice collection is currently on sale via the official website while supplies last, so make sure to grab yours while they’re still in stock.

Article continues after ad

Stanley aren’t the only ones bringing out a series of seasonal cups ready for fall. Starbucks have also brought out their Halloween lineup, and it includes the legendary ‘slime drip cup.’