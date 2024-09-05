Netflix launching canned cocktail with Squid Game drinks but there’s a catch

Netflix has announced it will launch a canned cocktail featuring designs from popular shows such as Squid Game, Talk Survivor, and more.

With new content arriving on Netflix in the coming months, ahead of summer, the streaming service is now also offering viewers a way to cool down while they enjoy their favorite show.

Teaming up with Suntory for an unexpected collaboration, Netflix is launching its own canned cocktail under the Horoyoi brand, which specializes in mild, fizzy, fruity shochu sours.

However, for those keen to crack open a can, there is one catch – the collab comes specifically from Netflix Japan, so you may have to book your next holiday if you want to purchase one.

Suntory Holdings Limited Netflix’s canned cocktail will offer a design featuring Squid Game and Love Village.

The canned beverage, named Horoyoi Netflix Cola Sour, is a brand-new flavor released by Suntory that features a cola base with three percent alcohol content, making it lower than standard sours.

The cocktail will also come with two design options that include cute artwork by popular illustrator Face Oka from some of Netflix’s most popular shows releasing in the fall of 2024.

The first can is a tribute to the highly-anticipated Squid Game Season 2, featuring characters with the iconic shape masks. While the other side shows off the Japanese reality TV show, Ai No Sato Season 2, also known as Love Village.

The second can includes the Japanese crime drama and comedy reality show Talk Survivor Season 3, as well as a brand new show about women’s wrestling, The Queen of Villains.

Suntory Holdings Limited The second design on Netflix’s new canned cocktail will feature Talk Survivor and The Queen of Villains.

For those already in Japan or planning a visit in the near future, the canned cocktail will officially go on sale nationwide on November 5 for a limited time and will cost only 148 yen, or approximately $1 USD.