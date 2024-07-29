National Chicken Wing Day deals: Wingstop, Popeye’s & more

National Chicken Wing Day falls on Monday July 29, and what better way to celebrate than with some free wings? We’ve got all the deals that fast food chains have lined up for the big day.

Whether you’re more into boneless or bone-in wings (let’s not get into that debate here) these places have got you covered, and the best bit is you can share with friends (or keep them all for yourself).

From honey mustard mild to fiery hot and spicy, whatever way you chicken wing, make sure you get those hands messy this National Chicken Wing Day.

Best Chicken Wing Day deals

Some of these deals are app and rewards member exclusive, and others are for those who want to dine-in and redeem the offers. Either way, we’ve got all the details for you.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Applebee’s is offering BOGO wings.

Applebee’s is offering diners a buy-one-get-one-free deal on boneless and bone-in wings. To redeem this deal, all you need to do is dine-in Applebee’s on Monday July 29, and ask for the Chicken Wing Day deal.

BB.Q Chicken

bb.q chicken BB.Q chicken is providing Korean chicken for National Chicken Wing Day.

If you’re feeling some Korean fried chicken wings on the big day, this place is the spot for you. Rewards members can get 20% off their order on the day through their app using the code WINGDAY24.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Uber Eats Buffalo Wild Wings free wings

Of course B-Dubs is helping you on chicken wing day. Place an order for $10 or more for takeout or delivery and get a 6-pc order of wings free with offer GOWINGS.

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express

Fatburger Get some chicken wing swag.

Get some drip this National Chicken Wing Day at Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express. On top of a hot deal (free order of three-piece wings with any purchase of a Fatburger Meal when ordering online through their website with code WINGMAN24), fans can enter to win some ultra-exclusive bling, a one-of-a-kind Chicken Wing chain.

Hooters

Hooter’s Hooter’s chicken wings

This is another offer that’s easy to redeem and doesn’t require any apps or rewards memberships. Simply dine in at Hooters on July 29 and if you buy a 10pc order of wings, you’ll get one free.

Popeyes

Popeyes Popeyes fried chicken

Popeyes may be known for its fried chicken sandwiches, but their wings are out of this world, too. On National Chicken Wing Day, buy a 6-piece order of wings, and get one for $1 in the app or online.

Whataburger

Whataburger Grab some Whatawings on the big day.

No burgers in sight for the big day, just deliciously juicy chicken wings. At Whataburger, customers who buy an order of Whatawings, will get one free in the app for rewards members.

Wingstop

Wingstop Wingstop wings.

Wingstop has a whopping 11 flavors of chicken wing to choose from, and if you can’t decide, we’ve ranked them. To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, you can get a 5-piece order of wings free with any order using offer FREEWINGS on the app or site.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven Did you know 7-Eleven did wings, too?

Don’t have time for a trip to a restaurant? 7-Eleven has you covered for chicken wings at your convenience. Buy an order of five bone-in or eight boneless wings and get one free. Eligible to redeem at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Where did National Chicken Wing Day come from?

In 1964, bar co-owner, Teresa Belissimo, was trying to make a late-night snack for her son and his friends at Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. She cooked up some leftover chicken wings in hot sauce. They were so loved that the bar put them on the menu the very next day. They were served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks to cut the heat. And the rest, as they say, is history

The Mayor of Buffalo, New York called for Chicken Wing Day to be started in 1977, and the celebration has grown into an international event since then.