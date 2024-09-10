“Nasty” Orange Halloween milk has shoppers split for spooky season

There’s a new Halloween-time ‘treat’ on shelves this year, and it’s one of the most unusual releases we’ve seen yet—orange milk.

We’ve heard of some interesting Fall time treats throughout the years. Perhaps one of the most recent came from Dunkin’, who released a ‘boozy’ pumpkin spiced latte, with each can serving up 6% ABV.

McDonald’s also revealed in September that they were bringing back their legendary Boo Buckets for customers to purchase, but not everyone was sold with the new designs, which deviated from the usual yearly releases.

But perhaps the most bizarre trend this year is something called ‘orange milk,’ which is just as strange as it sounds. Regular cow’s milk, mixed with orange coloring to reflect the classic color associated with the spooky season.

Three brands have released their own version of spooky milk, and they include TruMoo Orange Cream, Hood BOO Struck Vanilla, and Kemps Select Orange Scream.

They’re only available for a limited time during the fall, so if you’d like to get your hands on them, you’ll have to grab them while they last.

After a post was shared by popular food blogger Markie Devo, that displayed the orange Halloween milks, people were thoroughly disgusted by the unusual products.

“This is foul,” one commenter wrote, while another said that the products’ coloring looked “toxic.”

“Nasty” another stated, clearly put off by the limited edition dairy product.

Some, however, were open to trying it, and had a few questions in mind: “Are they orange flavored? I feel like I’d be frustrated if this doesn’t taste like an Orange creamsicle.”

“Do you know if any are lactose-free?” another asked the blogger, while another confirmed that they were not.

Some were eager to try the milk, and had no misgivings, writing: “I wanna try this, I bet it’s good,” while another said it “was giving 90s vibes.”

You can find more information about the products on the TruMoo, Hood, and Kemps websites, including where you can find them, should you wish to try.