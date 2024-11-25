MrBeast speaks out against “stupid” moldy Lunchly accusations

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI collaboration product, Lunchly, has come under fire recently after customers found mold in their product. MrBeast has now opened up about the “stupid” accusations,

During this in-depth interview with Oompaville surrounding all of his ongoing allegations, MrBeast opened up about the current controversy surrounding Lunchly, after several complaints had been made about people finding mold on their Lunchly packages.

“There is no mold when it leaves our factory,” he claimed. He continued to say that the Lunchly team has “the highest quality control and best experts in the world” and that they’d even hired more health experts after the mold accusations started to try their best to stop it.

He went on to blame “disinformation” and called the accusations “stupid,” saying that similar mold issues can be found with other brands.

“Google any competitor’s name with ‘mold’ and you’ll find thousands of examples,” he said.

What are the moldy Lunchly accusations?

Prime Hydration’s Logan Paul and KSI partnered with Feastables creator MrBeast back in September 2024 to launch Lunchly, a grab-and-go lunch kit featuring both brands.

Just over a month later, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino was recording a video comparing Lunchly to Lunchables when she found moldy cheese in her unopened Lunchly package.

Users across social media immediately began calling the find staged, but she disproved the claims after posting an unedited clip of her opening the box.

Since then, several other fans and creators, including some Twitch creators have purchased the products to try to debunk her claims. However, not all have succeeded as they also went on to find mold in their food.

On October 22, Lunchly contacted Dexerto with a statement regarding Pansino’s viral claims, assuring us that its products go through a rigorous testing phase in compliance with the USDA.

“All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products,” they said. “That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”