Mountain Dew’s VooDew mystery flavor is back just in time for Halloween

If you’re a fan of solving mysteries and consider yourself something of a Sherlock Holmes of soda flavors, you’re in luck. Mountain Dew is releasing another VooDew flavor ready for the Halloween season.

The Mountain Dew VooDew flavor is an annual event that encourages customers to head over to their local convenience store, pick up a bottle of the brand’s mystery soda, and try to guess what the secret flavor is.

We’ve seen some interesting reveals in the past, with 2023 bringing us an Airheads Cherry flavor. Then, back in 2022, Sour Candy was the flavor of choice. In 2021, Fruit Candy Chews were behind the beverage’s bright blue hue.

Now, for the sixth year in a row and back by popular demand, Mountain Dew are encouraging you to treat your taste buds to a brand-new taste enigma.

PepsiCo Can you guess the flavor?

The new soda is currently on sale and is available on shelves nationwide in 20 oz—bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs both in a sugar and sugar-free variety.

Mountain Dew is also putting a new twist on the soda this year by releasing it in a frozen format, available at Circle K.

And for all the Mountain Dew superfans, you’ll also be able to pick up a color-changing collectible MTN DEW VOO-DEW Froster cup for $7.99, which includes your first fill completely free of charge.

The new cup comes complete with a glow-in-the-dark lid, along with a hybrid straw and charm.

Mountain Dew aren’t the only brand serving exclusive Halloween merch this holiday season. Wendy’s have just brought out a collectible series of ‘Frosty Frights’ toys available in every kid’s meal. McDonald’s have also announced that they’re bringing back their legendary Boo Buckets, with a total of four different designs.