Metal band Slayer unleashes ‘Raining Blood’ hot sauce and it’s spicy as hell

Legendary metal band Slayer has partnered with Coney Island Saucery to unleash ‘Raining Blood’ hot sauce for those brave enough to take the heat.

On September 19, Slayer revealed the sauce in an Instagram post, noting how it’s named after their beloved 1986 anthem from their third studio album Reign in Blood.

“With a heat level of ‘Complete Brutality,’ this sauce is only for the BRAVE. Perfect for spicing up pizza, wings, tacos and more,” the band said.

This is just the latest collab from Coney Island Saucery. The company had previously partnered with hit Canadian TV show Trailer Park Boys and Fallout to release Vault-Tec Industries Hot Sauce.

“This scorching sauce lives up to its brutal name, boasting a blend of some of the world’s hottest peppers, sure to send a scorching surge through your taste buds,” the company described their latest creation.

“The intense heat of ‘Raining Blood’ will take you on a headbanging journey of extreme spiciness, leaving even the boldest heat seekers gasping for relief. Just like Slayer’s relentless and aggressive music, this hot sauce packs a merciless punch, making it a must-have for thrill-seeking chili lovers and metalheads alike.”

Slayer has been one of the world’s biggest metal bands for over 30 years and is considered part of the “big four” along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Megadeth for their dominance in the music scene.

The band had originally retired in 2019 and showed no signs of coming back after their farewell tour, but they shocked the world earlier this year by announcing a series of shows in 2024 with performances set for Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Raining Blood will begin shipping in late October and has a price of $12 USD, so fans can begin to place their pre-orders now in preparation for the hell that awaits them.