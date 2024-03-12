McDonald’s workers “want to throw up” after seeing customer’s order

A McDonald’s worker went viral after sharing an image of a special request they’d received from a customer, and the order got everyone gagging

In a popular forum that’s reserved especially for McDonald’s employees, a worker took to the platform to show off an unusual request they received for a beverage.

Here we can see a cup of ‘Premium Roast’ coffee, but with some pretty crazy add-ons. The customer in question asked for an additional 30 portions of cream inside, as well as a whopping 30 additional portions of sugar.

“Yet again another coffee order that’s just… way too much. Or maybe it isn’t, let me know your opinion,” they ask.

Internet gags over bizarre McDonald’s coffee order

The OP’ s image quickly went viral, with many fellow McDonald’s workers dying to weigh in on the calorific beverage.

Most were totally unimpressed, with the top comment reading: “Makes me want to throw up.”

“When I worked at Tim Hortons in the late 2000s… we had one customer who every day got the same thing ‘small black coffee with 7 sugars and a triple toasted double butter with bacon plain bagel’ the coffee was thick at the bottom with sugar and the bagel wasn’t toasted until it was on fire. Some people’s mouths are just messed up,” another shared.

“I had a customer who always ordered 15 sugar 5 cream large coffee. You sit there and count out exactly 15 sugars? You screwed it up and didn’t put enough sugar in.

“I ended up just grabbing the sugar bag and dumping sugar in to like halfway, the poured the coffee and cream over it. Perfect every time according to her,” another wrote.

It’s not just McDonald’s customers who are facing judgement from employees however, as a Starbucks barista compiled a list of the most annoying things their customers do.