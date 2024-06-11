McDonald’s vows to change restaurant name if Edmonton Oilers beat Florida panthers

In a post on X/Twitter by McDonald’s Canada on June 9, 2024, the restaurant change vowed to change the name of one of there restaurants in Edmonton, under one condition.

If Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid led the ice hockey team to victory in Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final, the restaurant promised they would name one of their branches after him.

The post garnered a lot of traction, and people were excited at the prospect of an ice hockey-themed fast food restaurant.

McDonald’s claimed that this would be the ‘McDs coming together’ and when fans started screenshotting the post to hold the fast food giant to their word, McDonald’s replied saying that they ‘knew someone who does signs’, insinuating that they would actually change their name.

This post got fans excited, and they got carried away with the possibility of conceptual items that could be served at this McDavid’s. “We’ll be the first to try the McDavid”, someone commented, followed up by a burger emoji. Others were even speculating that this branch could make the McRib a permanent menu item.

A McDonald’s employee in Edmonton even commented saying, “It has to be the one that I work at!” To which McDonald’s replied an eyes emoji, suggesting that this could be a possibility.

ESPN The Panthers beat the Oilers.

Considering the amount of interaction from McDonald’s Canada themselves under the post, and the track record that the Oilers have had this season, NHL fans were really getting their hopes up about chowing down on a McDavid before heading to a game in the near future, however, those dreams were dashed in Monday night’s game.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl knocked Florida’s Aleksander Barkov out of the game and the Florida Panthers responded by landing an even bigger blow.

Oilers’ Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in the third period and at that point, the heated game could have gone to anyone. Finally though, the Panthers used yet another airtight finishing kick to pull away and beat the Oilers 4-1 for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Stanley Cup is the biggest championship in ice hockey, and out of a total three finals, the Florida Panthers have won two, giving them a 91% chance of bringing the cup home at the end of the championship.

It seems that both fast food fans and hockey fans had their dreams crushed on this occasion, but it’s not all bad. Why not try out the new McShaker fries, or the new McWrap that are both available in Canada?