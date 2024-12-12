McDonald’s unveils Squid Game Meal with $100K Dalgona Candy challenge

McDonald’s is known to make its meals even more interesting by collaborating with popular celebrities, movies, and more. Now, they’re turning Squid Game into an entire meal of its own.

As Season 2 of Squid Game approaches on December 26, McDonald’s launched their Squid Game Meal. The meal features details attributed to the popular Korean Netflix series. The meal is available at participating locations in Australia until January 7, 2025.

The Squid Game Meal comes with 10-piece McNuggets and a large or medium French Fries and drink. Customers will also be given the chain’s limited-time Korean BBQ dipping sauce.

That’s not all — the new McDonald’s meal will also come with Dalgona Candy. The candy comes in the shape of either a triangle, circle, star, or Golden Arches ‘M.’

Dalgona Candy is a popular Korean snack, similar to a cookie. To make it, you combine baking soda with melted sugar. A shape is then imprinted in the middle of the candy.

In Squid Game, which is a competition show where contestants risk their lives playing dangerous children’s games, participants have to carve the candy into a specific shape without breaking it.

McDonald’s $100K Dalgona Candy challenge

On top of the Squid Game meal, McDonald’s is giving customers the opportunity to win $100,000. To become eligible, customers will have to carve out the symbol on their Dalgona Candy in under 10 minutes without snapping it.

Instagram: mmntwinz The Dalgona Candy challenge asks customers to carve the shape in the middle of the sweet snack to become eligible to win $100K.

To qualify, customers can go to MyMacca’s App and scan their candy when the shape is fully carved out. Those who succeed will be entered into a drawing to win an exclusive McDonald’s Squid Game Green Player Tracksuit or $100K.

McDonald’s Australia boasts about “exclusive” Squid Game Meal

Marketing Director of McDonald’s Australia, Amanda Naked, released a statement about how excited the company was to bring Squid Game to life for customers who are fans of the show.

“You’ve seen Squid Game on Netflix, now experience it at Macca’s as we bring the game to life for our customers and fans alike across our restaurants,” Naked said.

“Whether you’re a Macca’s collector, are planning to binge-watch Squid Game, or simply want to enjoy this unique candy, now is your chance to get in on this exclusive collaboration.”

McDonald’s locations in other regions like Canada have also recently released themed meals. This December, McDonald’s Canada began offering a Grinch Meal, featuring Christmas-themed socks. And in November, McDonald’s Canada gave Taylor Swift recognition by creating the Bestie Bundle Meal, which came with two friendship bracelets.