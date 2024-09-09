McDonald’s unleashes their spiciest ever Snack Wrap flavor

McDonald’s has announced the release of their spiciest snack wrap ever, along with two other flavorful varieties, but they might not be that easy to get.

The Snack Wrap at McDonald’s is the stuff of legends. Several years ago in 2016, the brand made the unpopular decision to scrap the iconic Snack Wraps from menus, as a result of the time-consuming prep time that went into constructing them.

In the UK, this even led to a viral petition, where customers banded together to welcome back the ever-popular Breakfast Wrap, featuring sausage, bacon, egg, cheese, and a hash brown packed together in a soft tortilla wrap.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s revealed that they’d received “over 5000 direct messages” from fans urging them to return the wrap to menus, and they were ultimately successful as it secured its place at the chain in February 2024.

Now, McDonald’s is bringing out a series of brand-new breakfast snack wraps, one of which makes the perfect meal for spice lovers.

Article continues after ad

The new wraps include:

Sausage, Bacon & Egg Breakfast Wrap: Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, mayo, and a hashbrown.

Chicken Breakfast Wrap: Chicken, lettuce, mayo, and hashbrown.

Spicy Egg & Hashbrown Wrap: Egg, lettuce, tomato, habanero sauce, cheese, and a hashbrown.

Unfortunately, the Snack Wraps won’t be making their way to US menus, and will instead be sold nationwide across Canada, so you might need to venture on a road trip to get your hands on one.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that US customers were disappointed, writing under a post that revealed the news: “In Canada… of course. And why can’t we have the ones back that we love?!”

“Alright, who’s coming to Canada with me? LMAO,” another joked.

“Gotta move to Canada I can’t take this anymore,” one wrote.

US McDonald’s customers do have plenty to look forward to this fall, however, as the brand just announced that they’re bringing back their legendary Boo Buckets just in time for the spooky season.