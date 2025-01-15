McDonald’s shuts down half its spin-off chain restaurants after just one year

After a year, McDonald’s shut down three of their CosMc’s locations, but plans to open more stores that better appeal to their customers.

McDonald’s launched the spin-off concept in December 2023, opening seven restaurants in the US — six of which were in Texas and one in Illinois.

CosMc’s is a larger restaurant than McDonald’s and sells exclusive menu items like signature coffees, small bites, flavorful McFlurry treats, and more.

It was created with the idea of the McDonaldland character, CosMc, who identifies as an orange alien in an astronaut suit.

However, 13 months after opening, McDonald’s has closed three of the CosMc’s locations in Texas. After careful consideration, McDonald’s realized having smaller buildings for their restaurants was more appealing to customers.

“We learned that the smaller format stores allow us to test new, unique circumstances that are reflective of our customer base,” McDonald’s wrote in a press release.

Instagram: cosmcs McDonald’s plans to open more CosMc’s that better appeal to their customers.

McDonald’s to open two more CosMc’s after closing three

Despite the end of an era for half of the CosMc’s locations, McDonald’s plans to open two more in Texas. This time, the restaurants will have a smaller structure. “As a result, we will open two new smaller format stores in Texas,” McDonald’s added.

Though McDonald’s closed the businesses, the success of their spin-off store wasn’t an impending reason. In fact, when they opened, intrigued customers waited outside the busy restaurant for almost five hours.

The CosMc location in Illinois was riddled with so many people, that they had to use a military-style system to organize cars waiting in line. To no surprise, though, as its mothership, McDonald’s, is one of the leading fast food chains in the world.

McDonald’s is so popular that customers have found ways to make their menu items in their own kitchens. From the Grimace Shake to McNugget dupes, and more, the McDonald’s fanbase seems to increase even more day by day.