McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back but it won’t last long

McDonald’s just brought back its iconic Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

With Saint Patrick’s Day around the corner, the anticipation for McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is strong amongst fast food fans.

While some stores are rumored to have already added the Shamrock Shake to their menus, the nationwide rollout of McDonald’s iconic green blend will be February 10.

The Shamrock Shake has been a seasonal staple for more than 50 years, as it was introduced in 1970.

The vibrantly colored ice cream features a vanilla soft serve blended with minty green syrup and is topped with whipped cream.

To celebrate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary in 2020, McDonald’s released a special edition of its notable menu item, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes vanilla soft serve ice cream, minty green syrup, and crushed Oreo pieces.

Both options will be available at participating locations for a limited time, and already, McDonald’s customers have expressed their excitement.

“Been waiting for these,” tweeted one.

“My kryptonite,” said another.

McDonald’s brings Shamrock Shake mascot out of retirement after 40 years

To make its comeback even sweeter, McDonald’s brought Uncle O’Grimacey out of retirement for the 2025 release of the Shamrock Shake.

Uncle O’Grimacey was first introduced as a McDonald’s mascot in 1975 to promote the Shamrock Shake but hasn’t been seen for nearly 40 years.

Now, the green mascot will be reunited with its purple friend, Grimace, who is the face of McDonald’s Grimace Shake, a purple-colored vanilla ice cream, blended with berry flavors.

In addition to the Shamrock Shake’s return, McDonald’s has plans to open more CosMc’s locations. Though they closed several stores in 2024, the company will soon open two smaller CosMc’s in Texas.

The flagship store has a different menu from the original McDonald’s menu, though. Despite this, customers can find unique ice cream treats, similar to the Shamrock Shake.