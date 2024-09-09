McDonald’s set to collab with Crocs for all-new Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s are all set to team up with Crocs to release a series of new Happy Meal toys, each of which features a keychain and a different Croc design that you can fasten on your backpack.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has collaborated with iconic footwear brand Crocs. Back in November 2023, the fast food chain released four different designs, each adorned with a classic McDonald’s character, including Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar, as well as a bright-red, french-fry-inspired Croc.

The new shoes quickly went viral, with many eager customers desperate to get their hands on a pair. Now, McDonald’s are making customers’ dreams come true once again, by releasing their Croc-themed Happy Meal toys.

The news was first shared by McDonald’s Thailand on Instagram after they revealed a photograph featuring the new designs. These include:

Golden arches & Happy Meal smile Crocs toy (red)

Golden arches Crocs toy (white)

Burger Crocs toy

Mcnuggets Crocs toy

Fries Crocs toy

McDonald’s character Crocs toy (blue)

McDonald’s character crocs toy (red)

Scribbles Happy Meal smile Crocs toy (red/white)

Happy Ceal box pattern Crocs toy (red)

10. Ball Pit Crocs toy

They’re currently available in Thailand and will be on sale in the country until October 3. There’s some good news, however, as the new Crocs toys might be making their way to the US, according to popular food blogger, snackolator.

“These are currently out in a handful of countries and they have 10 in total and each one comes in the cutest little Crocs box,” they revealed.

“A big disclaimer that it’s possible the designs (and number) could differ in the US, but the Happy Meal is definitely coming to the USA,” snackolator teased, though there was no word on when exactly they’d be making their way to menus.

Customers were obsessed with the new designs, with one writing: I love it! I was hoping we’d get these.”

“People will go nuts and order so many,” another speculated, while one wrote: “Great. Another promotion I’m gonna go nuts about lol.

“Oh my gosh I don’t even eat McDonald’s but I need a few of these!” another exclaimed.

McDonald’s also grabbed customers’ attention this September, after the new designs for their legendary Boo Buckets were dropped, but not everyone was sold.