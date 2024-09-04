McDonald’s reveals massive change to McFlurry alongside new “mini” size

McDonald’s has revealed a massive change to the McFlurry by putting it inside a new lidless cup.

Alongside its McNuggets, Big Mac, and McChicken, the McFlurry is one of McDonald’s most iconic menu items.

The soft-serve ice cream comes mixed with your favorite ingredients like Oreo and M&M candies, and has been packaged in a cup with a plastic lid for decades.

On September 4, 2024, McDonald’s revealed a big change to its McFlurry as the company introduced a new cup design.

The chain is eliminating the plastic, dome-shaped lid that’s become synonymous with the McFlurry. Starting September 10, 2024, the frozen treat will come in a new cardboard cup with four flaps to cover the top.

McDonald’s/Unsplash: roadahead_2223

“Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, SVP, Chief Impact Officer of North America for McDonald’s. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we’re also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

This change comes after the company phased out the McFlurry plastic spoon, which doubled as a way to mix the ingredients into the ice cream since it hooked onto the machine, and was replaced with a much smaller black spoon.

On top of the new packaging, McDonald’s is also launching a new smaller-sized treat called the Mini McFlurry, for those looking to watch their budget or overall calorie intake but still want something sweet.

This is just the latest change to the McDonald’s lineup over the last few weeks. The super popular Chicken Big Mac is finally coming to the United States before the end of 2024.

They also released the Big Arch burger, but it’s only available in Canada and a couple of other countries as of writing. It features two patties, special sauce, crispy onions, and more.