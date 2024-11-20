McDonald’s reveals limited-edition jug of McRib sauce to celebrate US release

McDonald’s has just revealed when the McRib will return to the US, and they’re letting fans buy a gallon of the sauce.

Ever since its debut in 1981, the McRib has taken over as one of the most popular menu items to ever be released by McDonald’s.

The company brought it back on a limited-edition basis over the decades, until its inevitable retirement back in 2022. But, its time away didn’t last long as McDonald’s released it in November 2023.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been calling for its return, and the fast-food giant finally brought it back to customers in the UK in October 2024, making US-based fans want it even more.

On Wednesday, November 20, McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director revealed that the iconic sandwich is set to release in the US on December 3, 2024.

“The McRib is officially BACK at McDonald’s on 12.3. With its own holiday song. I am sorry or you’re welcome,” he said.

Article continues after ad

But, that’s not the only McRib-related item that McDonald’s is releasing to finish off 2024 – they’re also making the sauce available for purchase for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

Advertised as “A whole lotta McRib Sauce,” the half-gallon jug of sauce will be available on November 25, 2024, for $19.99.

“The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s in a press release.

“McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.”

Article continues after ad

This comes just days after McDonald’s Canada launched a new Bestie Bundle that comes with two sandwiches, fries, a drink, and limited-edition friendship bracelets for customers to collect and enjoy.

The popular fast-food restaurant is also collaborating with Dragon Ball for a new set of Happy Meal toys, but fans outside of Hong Kong will have issues getting their hands on the sought-after products.