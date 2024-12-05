McDonald’s reveals how customers influenced the Snack Wrap’s 2025 return

McDonald’s has teased the long-awaited return of its iconic snack wraps in the US, and the company’s Senior Marketing Director says Twitter/X helped make it happen.

Ever since the fast-food giant removed Snack Wraps back in 2016, fans have taken to social media with posts begging McDonald’s for its return.

Now, over eight years later, McDonald’s has confirmed the long-awaited release, and Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin says years of Twitter/X posts asking for Snack Wraps is what made it happen.

Article continues after ad

“snack wraps xx.xx.2025,” said McDonald’s.

McDonald’s Marketing Director says Twitter/X helped

Shortly after the McDonald’s post went live, Huin shared his thoughts about the upcoming release.

“If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen,” he said.

“They were in all our meetings, all our discussions, every single powerpoint to make a case for it. You won, snack wrap fans. Thank you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up post, he shared that snack wraps were “by far” the most requested item they’ve ever had.

“Twitter, and now X, had a gigantic impact on the return of the Snack Wraps. I shared on another post that snack wraps were, BY FAR, our most requested items of all time. The people won, and there’s no better gift for a company than the one to just make people happy. Tears of joy, my friend,” he said.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s first announced the return of the Snack Wraps back in December 2023, but they won’t come back as the same item they offered back in 2016 as the company no longer offers the chicken tenders.

Instead, they’ll be based on the current McCrispy platform, using the same chicken currently offered in sandwich form across the country.