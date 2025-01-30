McDonald’s releases new “McExtreme” burger and it’s the closest we’ll come to McPizza’s return

McDonald’s has released a new “McExtreme” burger and it’s the closest we’ve come to a return of the McPizza since its debut in the 80s.

McDonald’s released the ‘Big Arch’ burger back in 2024 to select countries as a way to test interest, but it’s yet to make its way to the United States. As Americans continue to wait for it to reach the US, however, the company is working on other new menu items.

Announced on January 27 by McDonald’s Spain, the McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni is just the latest burger to be released by the worldwide popular company.

Merca2.0 shared the news after it was announced, revealing what the burger consists of entirely, and it’s the closest the company has gotten to rereleasing the “McPizza.”

New McDonald’s burger tastes like a pizza

According to the publication, McDonald’s Spain’s new McExtreme Tutti Pepperoni burger comes with a plethora of pizza-like options.

This includes beef, cheddar cheese, and onions alongside a tomato sauce with oregano and pepperoni bites.

The burger was released on January 21, 2025, and is available in over 625 Spain-based McDonald’s restaurants.

It is unknown whether or not McDonald’s will ever bring this burger to other markets like the US, but it’s clear that they’re willing to experiment with releases throughout the rest of the world.

This isn’t the only thing McDonald’s is set to release in 2025, either. Back in December, McDonald’s teased the long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap years after it was removed from stores in the US. The company’s Senior Marketing Director says years of fans asking for it to come back is what made it happen.

“If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen,” he said.