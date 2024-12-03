McDonald’s releases Grinch Meal that even comes with holiday-themed socks

McDonald’s Canada just unveiled their newest holiday-themed meal, the Grinch Meal. And, instead of the normal toy that’d come with a typical limited-time collab, people who grab a Grinch Meal will get some Christmas socks to go along with it.

McDonald’s is known for creating meal options based on popular themes like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, and even Taylor Swift.

With Christmas just around the corner, McDonald’s Canada released a Grinch Meal based on the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The offer begins on Tuesday, December 3, and will continue until supplies last.

Article continues after ad

In an announcement about the Grinch Meal, Brand Strategy Director of McDonald’s Canada, Rebecca Smart, said she was eager to add a holiday-themed meal to their menu after going years without one.

“The Grinch is an iconic holiday character that is known and loved by Canadians of all ages,” said Smart. “To bring The Grinch to life as part of our holiday menu offering this year and stay authentic to his character, we leaned into his mischievous ways and had him tinker with our menu to bring something fun and festive to all Canadians – The Grinch Meal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: mcdonaldscanada The Grinch Meal is based on the 2000 film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“It’s been a few years since we last launched a holiday-focused program, so we were so excited to bring some festive magic to our fans with this campaign.”

What’s in the McDonald’s Grinch Meal?

Your choice of a Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, or McChicken

Dill Pickle McShaker Fries

Medium fountain drink

Mismatch Grinch socks

The Dill Pickle McShaker Fries are new to Canadian locations. However, customers will have to add the dill pickle seasoning themselves and shake their bag of fries to make sure every inch of their golden goodness is coated in the tangy flavor.

Instagram: mcdonaldscanada The Grinch Meal will be available until supplies last.

In addition to the Grinch Meal, McDonald’s Canada will be offering Grinch-themed cup designs for their hot beverages.

Article continues after ad

And though a loyal McDonald’s customer might argue that ‘all’ McDonald’s locations are worth dining at, especially when they offer exclusive meals, one customer, Gary He, has eaten at over 100 locations since 2019.

He even released a book this November where he described his experiences in some of the world’s most “epic” McDonald’s.