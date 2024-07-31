McDonald’s releases Biscoff McFlurry in the US – but it’s only available at one location

Lotus Biscoff has gained a cult following in the US, and now, you can taste it in a McFlurry. Unfortunately, though, you might have to take a big road trip to get it.

McDonald’s releases some exciting McFlurries internationally, but now, this one has made it all the way from Belgium to the US.

However, the Biscoff McFlurry will only be available at McDonald’s International HQ restaurant in Chicago, Illinois; where McDonald’s originated back in 1940.

Article continues after ad

Biscoff has been featured on McDonald’s menus intermittently around the globe, most recently, in a frappé on the UK menu in June 2024.

The Biscoff McFlurry features vanilla soft-serve, Biscoff crumble, and swirls of caramel sauce. The cinnamon and brown sugar flavor of the Biscoff goes beautifully with the caramel, but some fans were disappointed that more Biscoff elements won’t feature:

“I would love it if they could replace the caramel sauce with a cookie butter sauce…,” said Snackolator, a popular food blogger, who announced the release on his Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others were begging for this McFlurry to go nationwide: “If they don’t release this immediately there will be hell to pay lol.”

Another noted: “So backwards. They know the USA is a big back, so why not a full release? SMH.”

The McFlurry will only be available for six to eight weeks at the International HQ restaurant in Chicago. This special McDonald’s branch features modern global-inspired interiors, an ever-changing wall map with Golden Arches that illuminate when an item from a specific country is featured on the menu, as well as outdoor seating for patrons to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

This McDonald’s often features limited-edition global menu items and although they occasionally release these menu items nationwide, there’s been no indication that this McFlurry will make it to other stores in the country.

However, all hope is not lost, as there is a new burger set to launch nationwide by the end of 2024, and it makes the Big Mac look like an appetizer.