McDonald’s popular collector cups are already reselling for hundreds

The nostalgic plastic cups that come with McDonald’s Collector’s Meals are selling for hundreds of dollars just a week after launch.

Released on August 13, 2024, McDonald’s new Collector’s Meal comes with six different plastic drinking cups that focus on the brand’s various collaborations over the years.

The cups include designs from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Minions, and many more. Some of these feature several brands on the same cup, with different designs on each side.

Each meal is roughly $11 USD, making a full set of the popular collectors cups worth around $66 each. However, resellers are already fetching high-dollar prices for the sought-after items.

As of writing, the highest-priced single set of McDonald’s Collector’s Edition cups were sold for $228.50 with an extra $15 shipping.

There’s also a few slightly cheaper sets that sold for around $150 – which is still around twice the amount one would spend buying them straight from McDonald’s.

Those aren’t the most expensive listings, either. Somehow, sellers are getting a hold of full cases that hold 100 of the popular cups.

A listing with three cases on August 15, 2024, sold for $1,500 with $25 shipping. For reference, 300 of the Collector’s meals with the cups included would cost just over $3,000. That same day, a case sold for a much more attainable $500 – which is actually cheaper than if you bought them with a meal.

The nostalgic designs aren’t the only reason fans are flocking to McDonald’s to get their hands on the popular cups. Shortly after launch, one TikToker discovered that they had a hidden feature.

After pouring her drink into the cup, she discovered that McDonald’s lids fit on top of it. This caught the attention of Coca Cola themselves, who replied: “Brb trying this right now.”