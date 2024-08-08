McDonald’s new Collector’s Meal comes with a seriously nostalgic keepsake

McDonald’s are launching an all-new Collector’s Meal in the US that will come with collectible cups celebrating McDonald’s most iconic and nostalgic eras.

There will be a total of six cups to collect featuring artistic depictions of core memories from back in the 80s until more recently.

The Collector’s Meal will feature a breakfast deal, as well as an option with chicken nuggets for the rest of the day.

We all have that one McDonald’s Happy Meal toy that instantly brings back waves of nostalgia from when we were kids, and now, you can collect them all on vibrant, plastic cups.

The Collector’s Meal and collectible cups will be available from August 13 across participating US stores for a limited time only. The six cup lineup includes:

Food and Wine There are six nostalgic cups to collect.

Barbie & Hot Wheels: The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination.

Beanie Babies: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era's most beloved characters, like the Golden Arches Bear.

Coca-Cola: Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald's over the years.

Hello Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald's collectibles that remind us of those moments.

Shrek, Jurassic Park, & Minions: Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we've loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life.

McDonald's: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Funny Fry Friends. A cup featuring the collectibles customers fell in love with from the start.

The Collector’s Meal is available all day long, so you can add to your collection whenever the mood strikes. Each meal includes one cup and the option of a sausage McMuffin with egg sandwich, hash brown, and coffee during breakfast hours. The choice of a 10-piece McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with fries and a soft drink is the option throughout the rest of the day.

Food and Wine McDonald’s Collector’s Meal can be ordered throughout the day,

There’s no doubt that McDonald’s fans will be keen to collect all of the cups, but McDonald’s have not stated how these cups will be rolled out so whether they will be handed out randomly or whether each cup will be given out at a different date is yet to be seen.

On August 17 from 11 am to 7 pm PT, fans in LA can join McDonald’s for a summer like no other at Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise at Santa Monica Pier. There will be a beachside pool party with limited-edition drinks inspired by the Collector’s Meal cups, plus a special DJ set.

Admission is free with your Collector’s Meal cup as your ticket to enter. You can also reserve a spot for general admission or a poolside cabana through Eventbrite starting on August 7.

This isn’t the only fun release coming from McDonald’s, they are also testing an Arch Burger that makes a Big Mac look like an appetizer.