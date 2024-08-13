McDonald’s menu leak reveals fan-favorite items return & Monopoly

There’s a new McDonald’s menu in town for September, and it sees the return of 4 classic items, as well as some new treats to delve into. The trouble is, they might not be so easy to get.

We’ve witnessed a bunch of new menu reveals this August, with some of the most exciting coming from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin,’ who are both bringing out some pumpkin-spiced treats to indulge in this fall.

Article continues after ad

In a post that’s gained over 350,000 views, a TikTok account leaked some new items making their way to McDonald’s this September.

But if you’re craving something a little more savory, McDonald’s are bringing back a bunch of classic items to indulge in next season.

Speculated to be released on September 4, the new lineup includes:

Philly Cheese Steak

Chicken Big Mac

Mozzarella Dippers (also available as a sharebox)

Galaxy McFlurry

As well as these returning favorites, McDonald’s are also bringing out a Twix-themed duo, including a Twix Latte and a Twix McFlurry.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there’s a slight catch, as the aforementioned menu items are only available in the UK, and won’t be sold in the US.

As well as the new treats, UK people also have the McDonald’s Monopoly to look forward to, which is an annual promotion that allows customers the chance to win prizes after purchasing various food items from the menu.

Commenters were feeling hyped after the video was posted, writing: “MOZZIE DIPPERS ARE BACK, WHEY.”

Article continues after ad

“Omg, Chicken Big Mac is my favorite. It needs to stay permanent,” one stated.

“Omg yes, I need another Philly Cheese stack in my life. It was soooo good,” another proclaimed.

Many, however, were disappointed to find that the ever-popular Chicken Legend which was discontinued in the UK back in 2022 wasn’t making a return: “Every time I watch this I always hope it says Chicken Legend but never does.”

“Need Chicken Legend back please,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Chicken Legend is so popular in the UK, in fact, that fans even created a petition to demand its return.

This isn’t the first food item that’s created viral demand, however, as back in January, McDonald’s brought back the coveted Breakfast Wrap after it accumulated a whopping 83 petitions.