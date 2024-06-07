McDonald’s loses Big Mac trademark: What does it mean for customers?

McDonald’s faced a loss after a court ruled that it no longer had rights to its famous Big Mac trademark – but what does this mean going forward?

On June 5, according to official court rulings, McDonald’s has lost its rights to use the trademark ‘Big Mac’ when it comes to items sold in 6,881 franchises across the European Union.

McDonald’s first trademarked the term back in 1996, intending to use it for a plethora of different food items, including edible sandwiches, coffee substitutes, chicken sandwiches, and desserts.

However, the Luxembourg-based court decided that McDonald’s had not proven genuine use of the ‘Big Mac’ name for a continuous period of five years across items made from chicken. According to European legislation, five years is the given period of time a trademark must be used for before it is stripped away.

McDonalds’ famous Chicken Big Mac

The whole ordeal came after a long battle between McDonald’s and Irish fast-food chain, Supermacs. Supermac’s tried to register its name in the EU as a trademark for its restaurants, wanting to expand into the rest of Europe, but McDonald’s opposed the application by Supermac’s as a name and a logo.

McDonald’s took issue because it claimed that Supermacs was too close in name to their its Big Mac burgers, and would prove problematic for consumers due to confusion.

“We objected to their use of Big Mac as a restaurant because it is not a restaurant,” said Supermac’s founder, Pat McDonagh. “So what happened today is the European court has delisted it because they hadn’t used the trademark [as Big Mac for a restaurant].”

Red Lobster is also facing legal issues – filing for bankruptcy

But, the European Court of Justice went a bit further: “They said Big Mac can be used as a meat product, a burger, but it can’t be used as a chicken product.”

The decision made by the ECJ marks this nine year legal battle with Supermacs, who commented that “This is a significant ruling that takes a commonsense approach to the use of trademarks by large multinationals. It represents a significant victory for small businesses throughout the world.”

McDonald’s isn’t the only chain facing legal issues- Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy, and is set to close more than a fifth of all its locations.