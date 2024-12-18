McDonald’s leak reveals Evangelion collab with mecha figures that transform into food

A new McDonald’s leak has revealed an upcoming collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion, complete with $25 mecha figures that appear to transform into menu items.

McDonald’s Japan seems to be gearing up for a major collab with Evangelion after leaks emerged following a social media tease by the restaurant chain.

On December 17, the beloved burger joint posted an image to X that translates to “Notice.”

Fans were quick to point out that the copyright text at the bottom included Project EVA and Studio Khara, the producers of the Rebuild of Evangelion anime series.

One day later on December 18, a McDonald’s poster for the collab appeared online, confirming McEvangelion is indeed real and coming on January 20.

McEvangelion collab leaked just one day after McDonald’s tease

In a post on Reddit, a user uploaded a photo of the collab, which reveals a series of details about it and some of the figures that will be included.

Three figures are shown in the poster and appear to be mechs that can transform into McDonald’s menu items such as a Big Mac, fries, and drink.

As reported by Kotaku, the text in the poster indicates that the figures will cost $25. Fans in Japan will be able to use the McDonald’s app to enter into a lottery to win a chance to buy the limited-edition figures starting on December 19. Winners will be able to purchase the figures from January 20 – 26.

As such, appears that the collab will be announced shortly. It’s unclear if any sort of special meal will be included in any capacity.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has teamed up with an anime. In 2024 alone, the chain’s collaborations included a Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty crossover and Dragon Ball Daima.

So far, there’s no indication that McDonald’s will bring the Evangelion collab outside of Japan, so fans may want to consider booking a flight to the land of the rising sun if they want to get their hands on the exclusive figures.

