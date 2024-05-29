McDonald’s launches new Quarter Pounder with double the cheese

McDonald’s has customers everywhere salivating over images of their new Quarter Pounder, and it’s every cheese lover’s dream.

The new quarter pounder in question is officially named the Creamy Parmesan & Bacon Quarter Pounder. It features a quarter pound of beef topped with a creamy parmesan and black pepper sauce, hickory-smoked bacon, crispy onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and two slices of processed cheddar cheese served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

That’s right – as well as the classic American cheese slices we all know and love, this burger also has heaps of creamy parmesan packed inside.

But, there is a catch. If you want to sample this new treat, you might need to take a roadtrip, as it’s only being sold in Canada. It’s currently on sale at participating locations across the country, and will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s has been making big changes to their burgers throughout 2024. Perhaps the biggest change is the plan to increase the size of burgers.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s McDonald’s is also making some big changes to the way its burgers taste in 2024

“As we look to further build on our leadership in beef, our team of chefs from around the world have created a larger satiating burger,” CFA, Ian Borden said about the initiative.

“We’ll be testing this burger in a few markets later this year ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe.”

As well as this, you can also expect your burger to taste even juicer than before – because McDonald’s is changing up the way they’re cooked, creating a tighter sear on the grill.

Article continues after ad

It’s not just the beef patties that are being changed, however. The regular buns are being replaced by brioche-style buns, to make them softer.

McDonald’s fans from the US have plenty of other items to enjoy this year too. The fast food chain announced that it’s brought out a ‘grandma,’ themed McFlurry, as well as a new drink inspired by a TikTok trend.