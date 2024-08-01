McDonald’s launches new “Global Menu” for Paris Olympics but it’s not easy to get

To celebrate athletes from all over the world competing in Paris this August, McDonald’s have launched a whole new menu with popular items from around the globe.

The Global Menu won’t be easy to taste test though, as it is only available in France for a short time.

The menu contains items from McDonalds’ seven different countries, including Indonesia, Canada, the Philippines, Cyprus, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Paris is currently teeming with athletes and tourists from all over the world for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and McDonald’s have decided to give them a taste of home with their new Global Menu.

The menu is available until September 2, 2024; and is only available in McDonald’s restaurants in France.

McDonald’s The full Global Menu.

The items on the menu include:

Maple BBQ Quarter Pounder from Canada: A quarter-pound beef patty, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, and a special maple barbecue sauce that gives it a sweet and tangy flavor.

A quarter-pound beef patty, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, and a special maple barbecue sauce that gives it a sweet and tangy flavor. Greek Mac from Cyprus : Two juicy beef patties with lemon sauce, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes wrapped together in pita bread.

: Two juicy beef patties with lemon sauce, onions, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes wrapped together in pita bread. Filet-O-Fish Deluxe from New Zealand : This is similar to the classic, however, it contains a bigger fish patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tartar sauce.

: This is similar to the classic, however, it contains a bigger fish patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tartar sauce. Garlic Sauce from the United Kingdom : A classic garlic mayonnaise dip perfect for pairing with french fries.

: A classic garlic mayonnaise dip perfect for pairing with french fries. Szechuan Sauce from the United States : A spicy and tangy Asian dip that goes great with McNuggets.

: A spicy and tangy Asian dip that goes great with McNuggets. Coca-Cola McFloat from the Philippines: A retro-style dessert. Coca-Cola with a big dollop of vanilla soft-serve.

A retro-style dessert. Coca-Cola with a big dollop of vanilla soft-serve. Caramel Popcorn McFlurry from Indonesia: Smooth vanilla soft serve rippled with caramel sauce and studded with crisp caramel popcorn to bring together a unique, decadent and creamy dessert.

McDonald’s fans are known for hunting down rare and international menu items, so this entire global menu being launched in one place is the stuff of dreams for fast foodies in France.

If you’re in the US, though, you don’t have to miss out; McDonald’s are currently testing a new Big Arch burger that was previously available in Belgium.