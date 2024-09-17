McDonald’s launch super exclusive Hello Kitty Happy Meal collection

McDonald’s have launched a new Happy Meal collection that features everyone’s favorite feline, Hello Kitty, but it’s only available in Japan.

This release will mark the second Hello Kitty Happy Meal release in 2024. The first was revealed in August, and collabed with popular anime series YuGiOh, featuring a set of collectible Sanrio characters dressed up in clothing from the series.

Now, in this new release, McDonald’s Japan have created a sports-themed Hello Kitty line of toys. The collection contains everything from a miniature baseball set, to a bowling ball complete with pins, and a tiny table tennis set.

Article continues after ad

You can also grab a golf set with a bow-shaped putter, a set of binoculars with Hello Kitty in cheerleading wear on the front, as well as a racket that doubles up as a mirror, and finally, a clapper to cheer your teammates on.

Sora News 24 There are a bunch of new Hello Kitty toys to add to your collection

In addition to this, there will be one more secret item up for grabs, but the chain haven’t yet revealed what it might be.

Article continues after ad

Several toys from the new Hello Kitty x McDonald’s sports collection are currently available nationwide across Japan, with more being released on October 10.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a US customer and are feeling envious of this international release, fear not, as McDonald’s have just announced two new iconic Happy Meal items that you can get your hands on this September.

The first is a collaboration with popular footwear brand Crocs, revealing a series of brightly colored keychains. As well as this, McDonald’s have also brought back their legendary boo buckets, with four different designs to add to your ever-growing seasonal collection.

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s have also announced their own Halloween-themed collectibles this year, with limited-edition Frosty Frights figures modeled after classic spooky characters.