McDonald’s Japan teases Pokemon collab: Here’s what we know

McDonald’s Japan made a post on July 31, 2024, that appeared to tease a collaboration with Pokemon.

The picture features two silhouettes of Pokemon characters Sprigatito and Pikachu on a sandy beach.

This post had fans going wild, and with over 200,000 views in under 12 hours, we’re here to decipher the Easter Egg.

McDonald’s teases Pokemon Happy Meal toys

The official McDonald’s Japan X account posted a photo of what appears to be two figurines of Sprigatito and Pikachu, teasing a possible collab of new Pokemon Happy Meal toys.

The image is captioned, “Let’s go find them! Summer memories.” with the hashtag ‘Happy Meal.’ From this, it’s likely that we can expect to see a new Happy Meal soon, and with the post being themed around Summer, the collab could be here before the season is out.

However, the reference to summer memories could be hinting at toys that will give you all the nostalgia feels.

Japanese Happy Meal toys have been known for their cuteness, as well as their functionality – so we could be looking at something special.

McDonald’s Japan launched a Pokemon Happy Meal in February 2024 called Pokemon Peaceful Place, which included stickers and coloring books of fan-favorite Pokemon and regular household items, launched alongside the Pokemon Mezastar tags.

This wasn’t the first time McDonald’s collaborated with Pokemon. Back in October 2023, McDonald’s launched a Happy Meal with a Pokemon Trading Card Game for fans to enjoy their meal and get a little competitive.

All in all, McDonald’s is no stranger to a Pokemon collaboration, and fans are obsessed with it every time, this one is no exception, and people in the comments are begging for a release date or further information.

However, for now, McDonald’s is keeping their trading cards close to their chest. While you wait for this release, McDonald’s has released a limited edition Nintendo Happy Meal.