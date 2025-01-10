McDonald’s is adding Vegemite to menus, but there’s a catch

The Vegemite McShaker Fries have taken over the summer menu at McDonald’s Australia, and customers are thrilled.

McDonald’s Australia started the New Year off by adding one of the continent’s most popular products to their menu — Vegemite.

Vegemite is a thick, salty spread made from leftover brewer’s yeast, vegetable extract, and several spices. It’s generally used as a flavor enhancer in dishes or on buttered toast.

As for McDonald’s, the chain restaurant turned the spread into a packet of seasoning used for their new Vegemite McShaker Fries.

Article continues after ad

The Vegemite McShaker Fries are part of a limited-time McDonald’s summer menu, joined by the return of the McOz Burger and the addition of a Crunchie Frappe.

“From the return of the McOz to the new Vegemite McShaker Fries, we’re making every Macca’s run this summer a celebration of what it means to be Aussie,” Amanda Naked, McDonald’s Australia marketing director said.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s Australia customers thrilled about Vegemite McShaker Fries

The Vegemite McShaker Fries are similar to the Dill Pickle McShaker Fries that are available at McDonald’s locations in Canada. Once customers have ordered their new menu item, they’ll be given a packet of Vegemite seasoning to sprinkle onto their fries.

Article continues after ad

Following the release of the Vegemite McShaker fries at McDonald’s Australia, customers raved about the flavor combination, saying they couldn’t wait to try them.

“Hell yes, get in my belly!” one customer exclaimed on Instagram.

“Give me them now!!” another added.

While Vegemite is a favorite in Australia, McDonald’s customers all over the world have spoken highly about their iconic Grimace Shake.

Though it’s not available at all locations, nor daily, customers found a way to make the Grimace Shake at home. After the recipe went viral online, many were shocked to realize it had a blueberry base flavor. Nonetheless, the shake remains one of the most popular menu items at McDonald’s.

Article continues after ad