McDonalds’ has a new twist on McCrispy but it’s hard to get

When it comes to chicken-based items at McDonald’s, few are able to rival the McCrispy Sandwich, and the chain has announced that they’re putting a new spin on this fan favorite.

The McCrispy Sandwich was first introduced in 2021, and was initially branded the “Crispy Chicken Sandwich.” The product followed Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich that caused a feud among fast food chains.

Since its arrival three years ago, it’s become a standout menu item, and a favorite for many customers.

Some good news has followed on from the product’s popularity, as McDonald’s are now testing out a brand new item modeled after the iconic sandwich.

McCrispy Chicken Strips will be tested in select locations for a limited time, and while supplies last.

They consist of the same, juicy white chicken meat used in the sandwiches, but in tender form, and also boast the same seasoned batter.

@snachwithzach A customer revealed an image of the exclusive new treats

As it stands, you can only get the McCrispy Chicken Strips at seven McDonald’s locations in Hickory, North Carolina, priced at $4.99 for three chicken strips. So, you might need to take a road trip to grab them.

According to the Fast Food Club, this is the first in a series of exciting releases from McDonald’s. They also revealed that we might see the highly anticipated Snack Wraps back on menus soon.

While you’re waiting for the McCrispy Chicken Strips to roll out nationwide, there are plenty of other McDonald’s releases to delve into.

The chain announced that it was releasing a highly-anticipated McFlurry flavor, and people called it an absolute “miracle.”