McDonald’s has a new ‘Big Arch’ that will tower over the Big Mac

McDonald’s is testing a new burger in select markets that is set to make a Big Mac look like an appetizer.

The burger is currently being dubbed the ‘Big Arch’ and is being tested in three international markets across the globe.

Its being tested in Portugal under the name ‘Mac’s biggest star’ and in Canada as the ‘satiating burger’.

McDonald’s The Big Arch contains premium ingredients

McDonald’s has invented this burger to try and get it’s diners back amid higher than ever fast food inflation rates.

Article continues after ad

The all-new ‘Arch Burger’ is made up of two patties, three layers of white cheddar melted cheese, a new special, “tangy” sauce, crispy onions, slivered onions, lettuce and pickles on a brioche bun with multi-colored seeds.

Although there aren’t any specific details about what this burger might look or taste like, CEO Chris Kempczinski described it as a “quintessential McDonald’s burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavors.”

Article continues after ad

The burgers are being tested until the end of August, and with popular items like the spicy nuggets and snack wraps starting off as international tests, it mightn’t be long until we see this new burger on US menus.

Article continues after ad

The chain has been teasing bigger burgers, more chicken, and a better coffee experience to entice customers back in 2024, and their new-and-improved burgers launched earlier this year were the start of this promise.

Some McDonald’s customers were hopeful that this new burger could bring a welcome change to the already existing menu: “Compared to other chains, their menu is so stagnant and boring… then they doubled prices on the same boring menu. All they need to do is come out with potato wedges or curly fries and they would make so much money.”

Article continues after ad

Other people agreed with this comment, suggesting that McDonald’s menu was not as innovative as it could be, especially since they often have exciting releases in other countries that often don’t make it to the US.

Article continues after ad

However, one commenter pointed out a potential reason for this, “It’s because how HUGE McDonald’s is. Imagine how many McDonald’s are out there. One time they wanted to introduce an item that had blueberries as an ingredient but it ended up taking up the entire world’s supply of blueberries to put it on their menu.”

Article continues after ad

“If they release a new item, it has to be able to be made with already existing common ingredients they use.”

If you want to try a new fast food burger sooner, Sonic has just released their most premium burger yet for a surprisingly low price.