McDonald’s has a museum and it’s going viral on TikTok

If you want to take a deep dive into McDonald’s long legacy, then a visit to a museum where the chain first originated might be on the menu.

In a video that’s gained over 200,000 views, TikToker Norbert, who regularly posts content about tourist locations that aren’t widely known about, showed the world’s first unofficial McDonald’s museum.

Though it’s not actually a museum in the traditional sense of the word, it is located at the chain’s first-ever McDonald’s restaurant that opened in the 1940s. It’s situated in San Bernardino, California, and it looks a little different from other McDonald’s locations you might have come across.

In the video, we can see the McDonald’s location isn’t actually a restaurant at all. Instead, it’s been turned into a fully fledged museum, complete with life-size statues of some of the chain’s most iconic characters, including Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar.

The museum contains an extensive array of McDonald’s memorabilia, including news articles, photographs, menus, straws, cups, an old ketchup dispensing gun, a vintage copy of the McDonald’s menu, and much more.

The museum also features Happy Meal toys from years gone by. People can look through some vintage items from their childhood, like the Sonic video games, and the ever-popular McNugget buddies.

As well as this, the museum also holds old employee workwear, so you can check out what the brand’s uniform looked like in different decades.

The McDonald’s museum is open to the public every day of the week from 10 am to 5 pm, so if you happen to be driving by, make sure to check it out.

This isn’t the only McDonald’s location that’s going viral this June. Another TikToker took to the platform to document her visit to the first-ever McDonald’s McMansion.