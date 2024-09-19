McDonald’s Grimace gets purple seat at stadium after New York Mets name him their “good luck charm”

Grimace, the beloved McDonald’s mascot, has officially entered his baseball era. Since his first pitch at Citi Field on June 12, when the New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins, the team’s fortunes have soared, and now, Grimace has earned a permanent spot at the stadium.

That’s right, The Mets have embraced their new purple fan, and Grimace is no longer just a one-time guest. The Mets organization recently announced that Grimace now has his very own seat at Citi Field, in honor of his “good luck charm” status.

The Mets’ senior vice president of partnerships, Brenden Mallette, said, “It’s been great to see how our fanbase created the Grimace phenomenon following his first pitch in June.”

He added that the decision to give Grimace a seat was a way to celebrate the fun and joy he’s brought to both fans and the team.

The big moment came on Monday, September 16, when Grimace returned to Citi Field to unveil his custom seat. And, of course, it’s painted in his signature purple.

The Mets revealed that the seat is a tribute to Grimace’s special connection with their fans. Located in section 302, row 12, the seat is a nod to June 12, the day Grimace brought his magic touch to the team.

To top it off, Grimace even gave fans a stadium tour in a fun video posted on McDonald’s and the Mets’ Instagram accounts. He finishes his tour by plopping down into his new seat, much to the delight of fans.

Want to sit in Grimace’s special spot? The seat is available for purchase at all remaining home games, giving fans a chance to soak up the good vibes that Grimace started back in June.

And it seems like it’s been working, as Mets executive vice president Andy Goldberg told the Associated Press: “We’ve been playing great ball. Ever since the end of May, we have been crushing it.”

With Grimace cheering from his designated purple throne, it’s safe to say the Mets’ season has been more fun, and more lucky, than ever.