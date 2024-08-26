McDonald’s fans devastated by change to US version of Hello Kitty x YuGiOh Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s long-anticipated YuGiOh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys have dropped in the US, but fans aren’t happy about one missing element.

McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Hello Kitty x YuGiOh Happy Meal toys on August 21, and fans were going crazy over the release previously seen in Belgium in 2023.

The original Happy Meal toy range contains 10 Hello Kitty and Friends plush toys dressed up as popular YuGiOh card characters, and if the Collector’s Cups are anything to go by, these toys could be gone before you know it.

However, when fans in the US got their hands on these collectibles, they noticed one thing missing that left them feeling disappointed.

According to a comparison of the US and international versions shared by an X user, the stateside version only has nine toys, which means the Bad Badtz-Maru Red Eyes Black Dragon toy is unavailable.

On top of that, the US toys come in bags instead of boxes, leaving their shelf-life to suffer.

Many people took to the comments section to unleash their disapproval, with some noting that the missing toy was the best one.

“Damn, that sucks… also the boxes are so beautiful it’s a shame they’re doing bags there”, one person mentioned.

Some were even joking that one of the main characters of the original YuGiOh series, Joey Wheeler, was American, so it’s strange that the whole collection isn’t available in the US.

“Not American enough” one user quipped back, with a crying emoji.

Other users speculated that this could be the reason why it took so long for these toys to come to the US in the first place.

“Wonder what may have caused it not to be released. Maybe that’s why there was such a delay for them to drop them,” said one.

However, some people found the silver lining in the whole scenario, admitting that the lack of an extra toy means that it will be easier to collect the entire line of Hello Kitty x YuGiOh Happy Meal toys.

This isn’t the only Happy Meal that people are going crazy over; BTS has teamed up with McDonald’s to launch adorable collectible figures.