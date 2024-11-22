McDonald’s “excited” to offer BOGO $1 McValue Meal

McDonald’s is giving customers more reasons to enjoy their favorite items by creating a buy-one-get-one-for $1 McValue Meal.

On Friday, November 22, McDonald’s announced their new McValue Meal. Starting January 7, 2025, United States locations will offer a buy-one-get-one deal for $1.

The McValue Meal isn’t only just a meal, either. McDonald’s has created its own McValue platform on MyMcDonald’s app, where customers can pick and choose what to order. In addition to being an in-app deal, the McValue Meal will be offered on menus in-stores.

Ahead of its release, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said he’s “excited” to provide customers with more ways to enjoy and save on their favorite menu items.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all,” Erlinger said. “We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms. From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.”

McDonald’s Customers will be able to mix and match specific menu items for their McValue Meal deal.

McDonald’s McValue menu options

McDonald’s customers will be able to mix and match menu items with the McValue deal. If you want a Double Cheeseburger and a McChicken, you’ll pay for the highest-priced item and receive the other for $1. It will be available all day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The McValue breakfast menu items include a Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, and Hash Browns.

As for lunch and dinner, the McValue menu items include a 6-piece Chicken McNugget, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken, and Small Fries.

McDonald’s locations in the US have also extended the $5 Meal Deal which includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken, Small Fries, and a 4-piece Chicken McNugget. The $5 Meal Deal will be featured on the McDonald’s McValue platform.