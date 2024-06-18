McDonald’s closes AI drive-thrus after trial phase 

McDonald’s was one of the first to employ AI to complete drive-thru orders, but has now decided to pull the plug for the time being to reassess the technology.

Over 100 McDonald’s locations will have their AI technology stripped away, and replaced with the traditional human-centered method of ordering food at the drive-thru.

We’ve seen several viral videos circulating TikTok of customers testing out the new technology, resulting in some hilarious mishaps.

The AI drive-thrus first made their appearance back in 2021, and featured a robotic voice that would respond to customers while taking their order. McDonald’s hasn’t given any indication as to why it’s chosen to remove automated drive-thrus, but according to Restaurant Business, the new technology will all be shut off by July 26.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that plans for automated order would be decided by the end of the year, but emphasized that “a voice-ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future”.

Tasting Table McDonald’s isn’t the only one to test AI drive-thru’s

McDonald’s isn’t the first chain to try out AI technology at its drive-thrus. A plethora of other companies including Wendy’s, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr, and Del Taco all employ AI technology at their drive-thrus.

Back in April, a customer went viral after they filmed themselves at a Wendy’s AI drive-thru. The video accumulated over 13 million views, with customers astounded to see the new technology at work.

It sparked a debate though, with many feeling dubious: “We keep seeing time and time again that the only purpose of AI advancement is to reduce jobs and save money for the corporate overlords and there’s still no policies on it.”

“How are we teenagers and young adults going to support ourselves?” another asked.

On the other hand, many people were convinced that this was indeed the way forward, stating: “I’ve used these at a couple restaurants and it honestly understands what I’m ordering with incredible accuracy. To me, it’s an improvement.”