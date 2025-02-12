McDonald’s CEO doubles down on Snack Wraps launch alongside new chicken strip

McDonald’s says it will bring back the Chicken Big Mac and is preparing for the long-awaited return of its Snack Wraps.

McDonald’s first released the Chicken Big Mac in the US back in October 2024 alongside a marketing campaign with Twitch star Kai Cenat. Fans saw his likeness in ads and immediately thought it would be his own branded meal, but it was not.

The limited-time Big Mac variant was a hit with fans, and now that it’s gone, many have been left wondering when it may return.

During McDonald’s earnings call on February 10, 2025, the company revealed plans to bring back the Chicken Big Mac, the long-awaited snack wrap launch, and more.

McDonald’s going all-in with Chicken

During the call, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed that the Chicken Big Mac helped “generate chicken market share” in both the US and France.

“We’ll continue to pulse in the Chicken Big Mac as a limited-time-only offering over time. In 2024, the Chicken Big Mac helped generate chicken market share growth in France and the United States,” he said.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat appeared in a McDonald’s commercial for the Chicken Big Mac in October 2024.

That’s not the only thing that the CEO mentioned, either. Kempczinski added that there is “incredible energy” this year for the return of McDonald’s Snack Wraps in the US, as well as a new chicken strip offering that will likely be the base of those wraps.

“This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets. And the U.S. will also launch a new chicken strip offering,” he said.

Back in December, McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director revealed that customers begging for the Snack Wrap on social media is ultimately what led to its upcoming US return.

For those who aren’t interested in McDonald’s chicken offerings, the CEO also revealed that the company plans on launching the Big Arch burger into more international markets in 2025 and in “nearly all markets” by the end of 2026.