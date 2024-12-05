McDonald’s celebrates McRib return with traveling karaoke bus in LA & NYC

In honor of the McRib’s return, McDonald’s is offering customers an exclusive experience this holiday season.

McDonald’s brought back the McRib nationwide on Tuesday, December 3. To celebrate its anticipated return, McDonald’s has created a unique experience for customers.

On December 7 and 8, McDonald’s will be unveiling the “McRib Caroloke Bus,” a traveling karaoke bus. The double-decker ride will have a karaoke display for the public to sing along to.

As the McRib Caroloke Bus makes its way through several locations in California, international pop star Ylona Garcia, social media sensation Tiffany Day, and The McRib Caroloke Choir will be performing McDonald’s holiday-themed songs. Some of these include ‘Deck the Buns,’ ‘O McRib Sauce,’ and ‘We Wish You a Tasty McRib.’

Where will the McRib Caroloke Bus travel to?

On Saturday, December 7, the McDonald’s bus will be spreading holiday cheer in Orange County from 2:00 – 7:45 PM. Stops where fans can find the bus include Garden Grove, Belmont Center, Torrance, and more.

On Sunday, December 8, the McRib Caroloke Bus will be in Los Angeles from 12:00 – 6:30 PM. Some of the stops that the bus will be making will be in Pasadena, Little Tokyo, Chinatown, and Koreatown.

For those on the East Coast who wish to be part of the McRib and holiday celebration, the karaoke bus will be making its rounds in New York City on December 14 and 15.

Singer-songwriter Garcia, who will be entertaining fans on the bus, will also be offering McDonald’s fans a chance to join in on the cheer by connecting through her TikTok (ylonagarcia).

Though the McDonald’s McRib was added to their menu in 1981, it came and went for decades until it was eighty-sixed in 2022.

After plenty of customers demanded its return, McDonald’s added the McRib back to menus in the UK. And now, the US. “The McRib is more than a sandwich — it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s.

