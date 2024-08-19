McDonald’s bringing back fan-favorite Pumpkin & Creme Pie

McDonald’s are bringing back one of their most popular falltime treats, the Pumpkin & Creme pie, but it’s only here for a limited time.

McDonald’s pies are iconic, with over 40 flavors introduced globally since the chain first opened. Perhaps one of the most popular is the apple pie, which hit menus way back in 1968, the same year that the Big Mac made its debut.

But as the weather grows cooler, we associate no flavor more with falltime than pumpkin. If you’re already gearing up for the spooky season, then we’ve got good news, as this fan-favorite is returning.

The news was confirmed by popular food blogger, snackolator, who announced the pumpkin pies had already been spotted in store, much to the delight of fans.

“Am I excited? Well how do I explain, this is the reason why I breathe,” one wrote, clearly pleased by its return.

“6-year-old me was OBSESSED with these and the holiday pies lmao,” another said, feeling nostalgic.

One had a suggestion for the chain, saying they “need to make a McFlurry with this.”

Another was craving a menu item that had been discontinued over a decade ago, writing: “Bring back the Sweet Potato Pie from years ago.” Unfortunately, there’s no word on this happening.

However, In December 2023, we saw the return of the beloved Holiday Pie, which had been a fan favorite for years, so they’re clearly aware of what people are missing.

Then, in January, a woman threatened to “end it all” if McDonald’s didn’t fulfil her apple pie request.

As well as this, although to the chagrin of customers in the US, McDonald’s brought out a three-layer matcha-flavored pie in Japan only.