McDonald’s Big Mac record holder breaks another milestone at 70

A 70-year-old man has shocked people worldwide, after celebrating another McDonald’s milestone that’s breaking records.

A US man has extended his record for the most McDonald’s Big Macs eaten in a lifetime.

Don Gorske, who is now 70 years of age, gained the Guinness world title back in 1999 for his love of Big Macs, and now he’s extended it after eating a further 728 Big Macs according to the award company. This means that he’s eaten over 34,000 Big Macs.

He achieved his groundbreaking Big Mac fame as a result of eating nine Big Macs each day, but to maintain his health, he’s recently cut these numbers down.

Now, Gorske only eats two Big Macs daily – one for lunch, and one for dinner.

What Gorske had to say about Big Mac milestone

When Gorske was asked about his achievements, he said that many people couldn’t actually believe he wasn’t dead.

“Many people thought I’d be dead by now, but instead, I’ve been a record holder for my 24th year — one of Guinness World Records’ longer-running record holders, so that’s pretty cool to me,” the 70-year-old says.

Gorske, who is a retired prison officer, has been eating Big Macs since the 1970s when he first tried one.

Despite this, he says: “People who have watched me eating a Big Mac often comment that I look like I’m eating one for the very first time.

“At that moment, I said: ‘I’m going to probably eat these for the rest of my life.’ I threw the cartons in the back seat and started counting them from day one.”

