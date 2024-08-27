McDonald’s Big Arch review: Is this behemoth of a burger better than the Big Mac?

McDonald’s biggest burger yet, the Big Arch, has debuted in Canada, and we got a chance to try it. Fast food enthusiasts are in luck, because this is one tasty burger.

During a July earnings call, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski began teasing the Big Arch as the chain’s “quintessential” new item.

For a while now, McDonald’s has been testing the Big Arch in select markets – and on August 27, the company fully released the burger in Canada.

“The Big Arch was designed as McDonald’s response to guests’ desire for a burger that satisfies the extra-hungry,” the chain said in a press release.

“We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians.”

McDonald’s The Big Arch is one tasty burger.

Big Arch Review

At first glance, it’s easy to see why a lot of the discussion about the Big Arch stems from comparisons to McDonald’s iconic Big Mac.

Just like the Big Mac, the Big Arch features two meat patties and its own unique sauce, appropriately named the ‘Big Arch sauce.’ The burger also comes with lettuce, pickles, onions, and crispy onions, not to mention three slices of white processed cheese.

The Big Arch is large, too. Taking the first bite of this beast was certainly better with two hands to hold onto it with. It’s not quite as big as say, a Whopper from Burger King, but it has much more height to it.

While a lot of limited-time menu items have a gimmick like a unique crossover or some interesting flavor, you can tell the Big Arch is designed to be a permanent staple at McDonald’s alongside the Quarter Pounder and McDouble.

The cheese, sauce, and crispy onions all come together nicely for a taste that honestly just screams ‘McDonald’s.’ It’s yummy, no bones about it. You could blindfold someone, give them a Big Arch, and they should have no trouble telling you where this burger is from.

Okay, now on to the big question: How does it compare to the Big Mac? Honestly, it stacks up. I think it’s a strong addition to the menu and, if anything, surpasses the Quarter Pounder while being on par with the Big Mac.

Some people will strongly prefer that extra bun in a Big Mac. Others will be big fans of the three pieces of cheese on the Big Arch. In any case, it’s definitely worth trying, and I’ll certainly be ordering one again.

It’s not the best burger I’ve ever had – that honor goes to Gordan Ramsay Burger’s Hell’s Kitchen burger with Wagyu, but for a fast food chain, the Big Arch satisfies and then some.

The Verdict – 4/5

McDonald’s succeeds in what it sets out to do by adding a bigger burger to the menu. This item is truly ‘McDonald’s’ to its core and delivers with its uniquely yummy taste. It’s absolutely worth trying and I can’t wait for the inevitable spin-offs and limited-edition variants in the years to come.

