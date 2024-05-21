McDonald’s begin trialing new Happy Meal with never before seen menu items

McDonald’s is rolling out a new trial with the biggest Happy Meal shake-up in 38 years since it first launched in 1979, but not everyone can get them.

The new menu proposal features three brand new items, as well as a fan-favorite making its return to the fun-size meal pack.

Happy Meals are obviously geared towards children but are also a great option if you’re craving McDonald’s and don’t want to break the bank or go overboard on your calories.

Starting May 29, McDonald’s will begin trialing the new and improved Happy Meal in locations across the North West of England and some in Ireland.

McDonald’s This Happy meal says goodbye to fries.

These Happy Meals will be available with a choice of four chicken nuggets, two veggie dippers, five fish bites, or a chicken mayo sandwich.

Instead of fries, customers will be able to choose from an apple and grape bag, carrot bag, cucumber bag, or an orange, mango, and pineapple ‘McFreezy’ which is a fruit-flavored popsicle.

For a drink, there will be a choice of flavored milk (chocolate, strawberry, or banana), water, or a Fruit Shoot.

And yes, you read that right, there will be no portion of fries with this meal in a bid to make it healthier.

All three of these new items will be available to purchase separately as well. The fish bites will be available to order in a larger portion or as part of a main meal.

Newsday The fish bites were previously on McDonald’s US menu as ‘Fish McBites’.

These fried pollock bites coated in panko crumbs will be served in portions of nine and come with a choice of ketchup, BBQ sauce, sweet curry, or sweet and sour dip.

Fish bites were actually part of McDonald’s menu in the US back in 2013. The menu item was the franchise’s first fish offering in more than 50 years and was designed to be for people who were going off meat for Lent and could be bought in boxes of 10, 15, or 30.

Although they were discontinued in 2013 due to lack of sales, they were one of McDonald’s best discontinued items and this trial in the UK means that people in the US might be able to try them again.

This trial will last for 14 weeks in the UK and Ireland, however, only time will tell if the US will be receiving a Happy Meal makeover.

McDonald’s is doing exciting things closer to home for those in the States though, with the announcement of a new McFlurry.