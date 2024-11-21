Matthew McConaughey’s bizzare tuna salad recipe goes viral as the internet scrambles to try it

TikTokers thought Matthew McConaughey’s tuna salad sandwich recipe was so bizarre that they had to try it out themselves.

On November 11, actor Matthew McConaughey joined the ‘2 Bears, 1 Cave’ podcast with hosts Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. During which, McConaughey smoothly pivoted the conversation to his ideal tuna fish sandwich recipe.

“I’m a tuna fish salad master-maker,” the actor boasted. “Every Sunday night, I clean out the fridge and make a bad*ss tuna fish.”

Intrigued, Kreischer asked what exactly went into the actor’s tuna fish salad recipe.

“Well, it’s a long list of all kinds of things,” said McConaughey. “It starts with the base, you gotta get the good tuna. Next, you gotta watch how much lemon and vinegar you add.”

The actor said he then added wasabi and a slight bit of mayo, prompting Kreischer to excitedly yell, “Shut the f*ck up! I didn’t even think about putting wasabi into my f*cking tuna fish! You’re blowing my mind.”

McConaughey proceeded, “Whip it up, a little bit of light green [color].” But that’s not all: the actor said he also likes to add finely chopped red onion, dill pickle, and crispy jalapeno chips for “a little crunch.”

He even adds agave, an apple for a “touch of sweetness,” frozen peas, and corn, which he said he “always” includes in his tuna salad. He noted that although he likes to indulge right away, saving it in the fridge to “coagulate” overnight makes the recipe taste even better.

Immediately, McConaughey’s tuna fish salad recipe went viral online, as many fans thought the concoction was too unique not to try it themselves.

TikToker and nutrition blogger Liam rated McConaughey’s tuna recipe a 9.5/10 after he made and tried it himself. Though he was reluctant about some ingredients, especially the frozen peas, he admitted that the ingredients worked exceptionally well together.

“I gotta say, it’s actually really good. The kick from the wasabi, the sweetness of the apple and agave… the crunchiness of the chips and frozen peas, it all comes together quite well. I like this a lot,” Liam said.

TikToker and celebrity chef, ‘boywithnojob,’ also made the actor’s viral tuna salad recipe. “I’m nervous, honestly I have no idea what this is going to taste like,” he said. After biting into the sandwich, the TikToker was pleasantly surprised. “That was really good,” he said. “This is an 8/10, pretty good, you should try it.”

